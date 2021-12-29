IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Snow removal continues in the city of Idaho Falls. With additional snow falling, the schedule was updated for those in Zone A and downtown.

Below is the information they provided Wednesday.

Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the ZONE MAP.

Downtown was plowed early Tuesday morning but will be plowed again during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 30 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the ZONE MAP.

Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the ZONE MAP. Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period.

East and west streets on Friday, December 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North and south streets on Sunday, January 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Zone A is a little more challenging to plow due to the older narrow roads. Most residents in that area rely on on-street parking,” explains Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon. “By waiting until after the next snowfall we can plow Zone A once rather than asking residents in that area to find alternate parking for a longer duration. We appreciate your continued patience,” adds Hammon.

The City of Idaho Falls called for a snow event on Dec. 27 due to the accumulation of snow that exceeded two inches, as outlined in the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual. A snow event means that parking restrictions are in place for all city streets, that snow plows have started plowing streets on a priority basis, and that property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation.

Moving all vehicles off the road during snow removal operations speeds up the process significantly. Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.

There are groups of individuals in our community who rely on sidewalks and crosswalks to be mobile, including children, people with certain disabilities and seniors. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires maintaining ADA-compliant access to pathways year-round, which includes removing snow and ice.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

To follow snow removal progress on the interactive map, click HERE.

A link to the snow removal and parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website.

To sign up for snow removal alerts and other types of city notifications, click HERE.

