IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – City officials issued a “snow event” at 9:30 this morning. They do this when the city is blanketed with 2 inches or more of snow. Parking restrictions will stay in place until another notice is issued. Please move your cars and trucks off roadways to avoid ticketing and possible towing.

The city website says It typically takes 3-4 days to remove the snow from all roadways in the city. still, they do not have the capability to tell all property owners the exact dates and times plows will be in a particular area. But their updated plowing schedule is specifically important for those living in and around the numbered streets.

According to the city website, Zone B is currently being plowed. Work will continue until completion.

Downtown is expected to be cleared during the early morning hours from midnight to 7 a.m tomorrow, to minimize the impact on businesses.

Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city that is plowed over a two-day period. Beware of plows working the East and west streets on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then they plan to move on to the North and south streets on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

