Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Transportation reports Interstate 15 is temporarily closed from Idaho Falls to Roberts.

Due to the high winds and blowing dust, it has caused very low visibility.

ITD reports I-86 is also closed from the Arbon Valley Exit to American Falls due to strong winds and low visibility caused by dust.

Officials say there is also low visibility on I-15 in the Camas and Sage Junction areas.

