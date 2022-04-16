POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In April, the Idaho State University College of Education welcomed more than 50 paraprofessionals throughout the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (SD25) to campus to learn more about a new paraprofessional to teacher pathway called PaCT – Para to Certified Teacher program.

The PaCT program is a new, fully-online pathway that helps paraprofessionals earn a bachelors or masters degree and teaching certification in elementary education or special education through the College of Education by joining either the Online Teacher Education Program (OTEP) or the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program.

Beginning in early 2022, College of Education Dean Jean McGivney-Burelle met with SD25 Human Resource Director, Brenda Miner, to address teacher shortage challenges within the school district and possible future partnership opportunities. One of those opportunities was to provide a flexible, affordable pathway for paraprofessionals to become certified teachers.

Paraprofessionals are school staff members who serve as teaching assistants, helping teachers manage the classroom and supporting students’ learning. Because of their passion and commitment to students and first-hand experience in the classroom, paraprofessionals are well positioned to become certified teachers. This new partnership will give paraprofessionals the tools and support needed, both from the College of Education and from their current employer, SD25, to reach their academic and career goals.

Using revenue generated by the Albion Center for Professional Development the College of Education has up to $1million dollars to invest in scholarships to support the education of the paraprofessionals who decide to enroll in this program.

“All of the faculty and staff in the College of Education were asked to provide input on the best ways to invest Albion revenue and the idea that rose to the top was scholarships,” McGivney-Burelle said. “Since Albion revenue is generated from P-12 teachers across the country we believe that it is important to give back to the profession of teaching. We are thrilled to partner with School District 25 on this project and look forward to working with local paraprofessionals who want to earn a college degree and teacher certification.”

To learn more about the College of Education’s OTEP and MAT programs that are fully online, affordable teacher education and certification pathways, please visit isu.edu/education.

