IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A “serious fire” has forced US 30 to close in both directions, several miles east of Montpeilier according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route, as the road between Roller Coaster Road and Pegram Road is closed.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

The post Parts of US 30 closed due to fire appeared first on Local News 8.