RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 73-year-old Florida woman has been hospitalized with what police said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries Sunday after falling off a motorcycle on US 26 east of Ririe.

Idaho State Police responded to the motorcycle incident at milepost 357 around 6:40 p.m.

According to ISP, 70-year-old Paul Letky of Pittsburgh, PA, was traveling westbound on US 26 on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle when his passenger, Margaret Malbaurn, 73, of Lake Park, FL, fell off the back.

A ground ambulance transported Malbaurn to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Malbaurn was wearing full protective motorcycle gear, including a helmet.

The investigating trooper said the protective gear likely helped prevent serious injuries.

Idaho State Police encourage those on motorcycles to wear protective gear to help keep riders safe this summer.

