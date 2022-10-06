MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — New signage has been installed at six biking hubs along the Grand Teton Pathway to improve recreationist’s experience and safety.

Biking is a popular sport in Grand Teton and while the pathway has been enjoyed for several years, updates on pathways signs were vital to meet the needs of increased visitation and the arrival of electric bikes.

New signs have been installed at these different hubs throughout the park: Gros Ventre roundabout, Blacktail Butte turnout, Dornans, Moose, Taggart Lake and Jenny Lake. Each sign includes a pathways map, biking regulations, safety messaging, and information like pathway mileage and grade. All hubs have a bench and bike racks except the Dornans hub, which has facilities nearby .

Updated signs are part of a park initiative to provide a safer and more accessible experience for those who use the 17 miles of pathways in Grand Teton.

“Biking is a great way to explore Grand Teton and we want to encourage visitors and employees to get outdoors and have a safe and enjoyable experience while using the pathway,” Grand Teton Superintendent Chip Jenkins said.

The Grand Teton Pathway runs from the south park boundary to Jenny Lake. Visitors on bikes, rollerblades/skates, and long/skateboards are welcome on the pathway.

