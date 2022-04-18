BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office is joining other law enforcement agencies across the state to keep our community safe by educating the public about engaged driving. This is part of a statewide effort highlight the dangers of driving distracted.

Starting April 19, deputies will be joining more than 60 law enforcement agencies across the state and the Idaho Transportation Department to dedicate patrols to the enforcement of Idaho’s hands-free law.

“April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, an appropriate time to encourage drivers to disconnect from their phones and other devices. Put them away while you are behind the wheel, and drive engaged,” Sheriff Sam Hulse said.

This effort comes amid a surge in traffic fatalities across the country and here in Idaho. Preliminary data from ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) shows 271 people were killed in crashes last year – the most traffic fatalities in a single year since 2005. Between 2016 and 2020 there were more than 23,000 distracted driving crashes in Idaho killing 209 people. Nationally, distracted driving was a factor in nine percent of traffic fatalities in 2019. Here in Idaho, it was eighteen percent.

If you need to use your phone’s GPS, enter the address before you start driving. Utilize the Bluetooth options available for your car so you can talk hands-free, and if you have to read or send a text, pull over and park the car. No message or phone call distraction is worth being involved in a serious injury or fatality crash.

Choose to leave the distractions behind, stay focused on the road, and drive engaged so you can help save lives.

The post Patrols dedicated to enforce Idaho’s hands-free law appeared first on Local News 8.