News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The two main U.S. senatorial candidates made stops in Bannock County this week.

After Sen. Jim Risch’s appearance on Tuesday, Paulette Jordan came down to Pocatello this evening for a campaign event at Caldwell Park.

The event included speeches, live music, and a Q&A with the Democratic nominee. Attendees wore purple in support of Jordan.

Jordan used the event to advocate for her candidacy to the Pocatello community.

“We need a leader,” Jordan said. “We don’t need a lap dog and enabler to the White House. This is why I’m bringing, not only integrity, but ensuring that we have transparency in our government system.”

Jordan believes that the federal government needs to be held responsible for what’s going on in the country. She hopes to gather support from the entire state of Idaho in order to make that happen.

“We should be accountable to the people,” Jordan said. “We should be responsible for our actions, and that’s why it’s so important for us to get to every single county, every district, every home as possible.”

Organizers of the event were encouraged by the turnout. Jordan says she hopes to continue building momentum into November.