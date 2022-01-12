Shilo Loree @allheartwomen is the brainchild of an Idaho Falls women who came up with a way to get other women involved in serving the community.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI) – A local woman came up with the idea that there is power in numbers. She started an organization to gather women together for one main purpose, to serve. Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz wanted to Pay It Forward to the group.

“I feel like serving comes from your heart first and goes to your hands,” said Jana Kae Hill.

Last year, Hill started the group ‘All Heart Women‘ on Instagram. She wanted a way to give back and give others the same chance.

“I wanted the opportunity to have a bunch of women be able to get together and just serve our community together,” said Hill.

“Is that the overall goal?” asked Kunz.

“That is. So what I’m trying to do is just gather a bunch of women to follow my page and then sign up for anytime I need volunteers or anything like that, so that we can all work together because I just think we can build a great community if we’re working together,” said Hill.

Hill searches social media or hears word of mouth for service opportunities like the we found her at this day at Hawthorne Elementary School in Idaho Falls.

The school’s ‘Ready, Set, Go’ program provides clothing, hygiene items, or food for those students who may be struggling in these areas.

Jana has five women in the group right now, but she say she would love 30 to 40 or even more who want to help and support the movement.

Time to Pay It Forward.

“They can go to my Instagram page. It’s called ‘All Heart Women.’ And they can DM me there and then I can reach out to them. They can also go into my page and do comment,” said Hill.

“Jana, how are you?” asked a man walking into the room and interrupting the interview.

“Ahhh. Kory,” said Hill, recognizing the man (Kory Carling) right away.

“I’m here on behalf of Mountain America Credit Union,” said Carling.

“Ohhh. You’re gonna make me cry,” said Hill, wiping her eyes.

“And we’ve been following what you’ve been doing for the community and giving back. So we’re here today to Pay It Forward. So I’ve brought with me today, $500 that I know you’re going to use to continue to better our community and continue to do what you do,” said Carling, pulling cash from an envelope.

“Ahhh, Kory,” said Hill.

“So on behalf of Mountain America Credit Union, we’d like to Pay It Forward,” said Carling, handing over the money.

“Give me a hug. Thank you,” said Hill, as the two hugged.

“You’re welcome,” Carling.

“This is so awesome. I appreciate you so much and this definitely will be used in the community,” said Hill.

One of ‘All Heart Women’s’ recent service projects was repainting some of the rooms at ‘The Haven for Hope‘ temporary shelter in Idaho Falls.

‘All Heart Woman,’ page can be found on Instagram by clicking here.

“Pay It Forward” airs the second Wednesday of every month. If you know of a nonprofit organization or someone who deserves to be recognized for their contributions to the area, click on “News” then “Pay It Forward” under the menu stack at the top left of our homepage. Fill out the submission form, or send an email to Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz at todd.kunz@news3now.com.

