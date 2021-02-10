Todd Kunz Tracie Newman crochets one of many children's beanies she has donated to a local elementary school and shelter.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI) – A local woman saw a need and decided to do something about it. News Anchor Todd Kunz heard about this woman’s passion for helping kids and wanted to Pay It Forward.

Tracie Newman loves to crochet. One day during this past winter, she noticed something.

“Sometimes I see kids going to and from school and they don’t have hats on. And I just thought, ‘you know, I don’t know if they don’t have them at their homes, but I know how to crochet.’ My grandma taught me. So, I just sat down and thought ‘I’m going to do something to try and help these kids and the mothers at The Haven that, you know, their kids might not be able to afford hats or something,'” said Newman.

So she busted out the yarn and got to crocheting beanies for kids to wear to stay warm. According to her sister, she made 41 of them and took them to Cloverdale Elementary School and a bunch to The Haven shelter in Idaho Falls. She got a big positive response.

“There was a lady there and she just, you know, she thanked me big time and then when I went to the school, they were just so appreciative and so amazed that I would do something like that. So it was great,” said Newman.

So great, that she is making more to donate. Kunz asked her why, right before they Pay It Forward.

“Same reason. Just that I want to help and just try and…” said Newman as her voice trailed off because a man was walking up her driveway.

“Tracie, how are you?” asked the man.

“Good. How are you?” replied Newman.

“Good. My name is Kory (Carling). I’m with Mountain America Credit Union,” he said.

“Oh well, it’s nice to meet you,” said Newman.

“You bet. And we’ve heard about your talent that you’ve been sharing with our community and making beanies,” said Carling.

“Uh, huh. Yes, I have,” said Newman.

“So we’re here today to Pay It Forward,” said Carling.

“Oh, goodness!” said Newman.

“And so I brought with me today $500 in cash,” said Carlings, pulling money out of an envelope.

“Oh my gosh. Oh, that’s not why I did this!” replied Newman.

“Yeah, continue to use it support our community and our kids at school,” said Carling.

“Oh my gosh. Well, thank you so much. I really appreciate that,” said Newman.

“You are welcome,” replied Carling.

“That’s awesome. Oh my goodness!” said Newman.

“Congratulations,” said Carling.

“Well, thank you so much. Oh my word. That is wonderful. I just ran out of yarn!” said Newman, laughing.

Newman is retired and loves crocheting. This is just one of the way she said she can stay busy and give back.

