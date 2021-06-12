POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This weekend our neighbors in Pocatello will have the chance to pay it forward.

Neighborworks Pocatello is hosting a planted flower giveaway and a sale on historical items.

That will take place Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and will be held at the former Bonneville Elementary School located at 320 North 8th Avenue.

This event is an opportunity to receive potted flowers in exchange for pledging to do something positive for the community.

“There are many ways we can make our community better, but I always like those good grassroots efforts to try and get to know your neighbor more and become friends with your neighbor,” Neighborworks Pocatello executive director Mark Dahlquist said.

In addition to the flowers, items from the old school will be available for purchase, including commemorative bricks, chalkboards and desks.

