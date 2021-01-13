Todd Kunz

RIGBY, Idaho (KXPI) – The new year brings many new goals and opportunities to help others. The Rigby Police Department is doing it.

Eyewitness News 3 wanted to help them Pay It Forward.

The nonprofit, The Giving Cupboard food pantry, is in a bit of a jam. It gets a lot of donations of peanut butter, but, you guessed it, no jam or jelly.

The Rigby Police officers wanted to help. Recently, Police Chief Sam Tower talked publicly about the department’s jam and jelly drive during the month of January.

“What kid doesn’t like peanut butter and jelly. I like peanut butter and jelly right? What else it goes with peanut butter? Honey right? And so I figured hey let’s do a jam and jelly drive,” said Tower.

The officers will certainly take other needy canned items, like meats, beans, stews, and soups, but jam, jelly, and honey are the focus. Donations can be left in the lobby of the police department on Main Street in Rigby. The donations will be delivered to The Giving Cupboard the first week of February.

Chief Tower believes this will keep people out of trouble and keep them fed.

“Families that become food insecure individuals engage with behavior that they might not normally engage in and given the choice, I’d rather prevent crime than respond to it,” he said.

Now to the present and to Pay It Forward.

“Here we are, right in from of the Rigby City Police Department, right back there,” said Eyewitness News anchor Todd Kunz, standing on the sidewalk with Kory Carling from Mountain America Credit Union. “And we’re just going to go in and surprise Chief Tower and the rest of the officers. Here we go.”

“Hi, how are ya?” said Tower, as Kunz and Carling entered the lobby to the police station.

“Chief Tower?” asked Kunz.

“Yes sir,” replied Tower.

“How are you?” asked Kunz.

“Fair to middling,” replied Tower.

“Todd Kunz. We brought somebody along with us, a good friend of ours,” said Kunz, pointing to Carling.

“Oh,” said Tower.

“I’m Kory with Mountain America Credit Union,” said Carling to Tower.

“Nice to meet you Kory,” replied Tower.

“And we’ve heard about your jelly drive to help support the community,” said Carling.

“Ya,” said Tower.

“And so on behalf of Mountain America Credit Union, we’re here today to Pay It Forward,” said Carling.

“Oh?” said Tower.

“So I’ve brought with me today $500 in cash,” said Carling, pulling cash from a blue envelope.

“Alright!” said Tower.

“That we know you can use to continue to impact the community here in Rigby,” continued Carling.

“Yeah, we’ll make sure The Giving Cupboard gets that,” said Tower, referring to the cash.

“Yeah,” said Carling.

“Alright,” said Tower.

“So on behalf of Mountain America Credit Union, we’d like to Pay It Forward to you,” said Carling.

“Thank you,” said Tower.

“And thank your for all that you do,” replied Carling.

“Awesome. I know they’ll appreciate it. We really appreciate this. Thanks a lot,” said Tower.

“You bet,” said Carling.

“Anything that we can help with the food insecurity in the area,” said Tower.

“Cool,” replied Carling.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there’s a direct correlation between food insecurity and crime, but there is. And so this is what I consider crime prevention, but it also makes sure people are fed. So I really appreciate this, personally as well,” continued Tower.

“You betcha,” said Carling.

“So thank you,” said Tower.

If you would like to drop off some jam, jelly, or honey, the officers are asking that you donate the plastic bottles and not the glass jars.

“Pay It Forward” airs the second Wednesday of every month. If you know of a nonprofit organization or someone who deserves to be recognized for their contributions to the area, click on “News” then “Pay It Forward” under the menu stack at the top left of our homepage. Fill out the submission form, or send an email to Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz at todd.kunz@news3now.com.

