POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) announced the selection of Kirk Thomson as the Principal of Chubbuck Elementary School and Stuart Johnson as the Principal of Irving Middle School.

Johnson has been serving as the assistant principal at Irving for the past three years. Prior to transitioning to middle school administration, Johnson served as the Principal of Tyhee Elementary School for five years, where he led the school in engaging parents and families and focused on cultivating leadership opportunities for all staff members. His experience also includes serving as the Chief Turn Around Officer at the New Horizon Center. Johnson began his career with PCSD 25 as a teacher, instructing middle school and high school learners across several disciplines, including Government, Current Events, Human Rights, Basic Law, U.S. History, Geography, and more. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education in 2009 from Idaho State University. He completed a Master’s of Educational Leadership in 2013 from the University of Idaho.

Thomson is the current principal of Jefferson Elementary School, a position he has held for the past five years. At Jefferson, Thomson has been rewarded to know that he has directly impacted learners’ lives for the better while helping them develop the necessary skills to be successful for the rest of their lives. Prior to becoming an elementary school principal, Thomson taught 5th and 6th grades at Gate City Elementary School. His first administrative role with the district was as the Chief Turn Around Officer at the New Horizon Center. Thomson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Idaho State University in 2009. He earned a Master’s of Education in Educational Administration from Western Governors University in 2016.

“As a school district, we continue to benefit richly from the contributions of Stuart Johnson and Mr. Thomson to our district community and our administrative leadership,” PCSD 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. “Both of these individuals have proven themselves as leaders who are highly effective in building relationships and aligning their educational practices with PCSD 25’s mission, vision, and beliefs to Think More, Learn More, and Be MORE Together.”

Thomson will replace Mr. A.J. Watson, who will join the district administration as the Director of Elementary Education.

Johnson will replace Ms. Amy Bowie, who is joining the district administration as the Director of Curriculum.These administrative changes will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

The post PCSD 25 announces Chubbuck Elementary, Irving Middle School principals appeared first on Local News 8.