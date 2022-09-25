POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) announced the selection of Heather Canfield as the Food Service Coordinator.

She is replacing Tom Wilson, who recently retired after working for PCSD 25 for 24 years and as the Food Service Coordinator for 13 years.

Canfield grew up in Logan, Utah, and moved to Pocatello 17 years ago. When her children started school, she decided to go back to school, as well, graduating from Idaho State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science.

Canfield joined PCSD 25’s Food Service Department as the Program Secretary in August 2015.

“I love a good spreadsheet, and have enjoyed coming up with ways to track information that will help the Food Service Department function efficiently,” she said.

As the Food Service Program Secretary, she helped facilitate the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program that benefits four of PCSD 25 elementary schools.

As part of that coordinating endeavor, Canfield said, “I enjoy making informational flyers for the fresh food items serve, and helping learners appreciate the fascinating edible plants that grow on our earth.”

Canfield and her husband, David, have three children who attend Highland High School. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, baking fancy cakes, painting, starting (but not always finishing) craft projects, and pretending that she is still coordinated enough to skateboard.

“Our Food Service Department plays a critical role in the district’s day-to-day operations and success of our learners,” Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. “We are fortunate to have the experience and enthusiasm of Ms. Canfield as she continues to guide our Food Service team in providing the services vital to our learner’s health and well-being.”

