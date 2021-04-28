POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of a new Director of Special Education.

Jeffrey Proctor will assume the role at the district office effective July 1, 2021.

He will be taking over for Dave Miner who announced his retirement earlier this year. Miner’s career spanned more than 30 years with the school district, where he served as the Director of Special Education for the past seven years.

Proctor offers more than 20 years of experience in Special Education. He began his journey into Special Education as a son of a mom who worked as a speech tech at a developmental center, and then as a parent of a child with autism. He has been a para educator and Special Education Teacher K- Transition, and he is currently leaving a Special Education college transition program in the Seattle Public Schools. Proctor has also served as the Director of Special Education in northern Idaho. He is currently pursuing his Doctorate in Special Education Leadership.

“I am excited to join the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District as the new Director of Special Education,” Proctor said. “I believe that each student and teacher are unique individuals who need a secure, caring, stimulating atmosphere to grow and mature. My responsibility is to help all students and teachers succeed and develop to their fullest potential in emotional, intellectual, physical, and social aspects.”

He and his wife of 29 years, Kimberly, are parents to 6 children, three sons and three daughters. He enjoys spending time with family, camping, and enjoying the great outdoors

“As a family, we are excited to relocate and become members of the Pocatello/Chubbuck communities,” he said.

