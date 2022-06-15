POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) announced the selection of Dr. Joel Wilson as the Principal of Greenacres Elementary School.

Wilson joins PCSD 25 from the Idaho State Department of Education, where he currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent.

His past leadership experience also includes serving as the Superintendent/Principal for Butte County from 2015-2021. He also previously served as the Superintendent for the Preston and Aberdeen School Districts. He holds the following certifications: Superintendent K-12, Principal Pre-K-12, ESL/ENG K-12 and Spanish K-12.

Wilson earned a doctoral degree in Education from Northwest Nazarene University. His graduate education also includes earning Educational Specialist and Education Administration degrees from Idaho State University and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Willamette University. He completed his undergraduate education at Utah State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish/Management.

In addition to an exemplary pedigree in education, Wilson offers experienced leadership to bridge the district’s mission, vision and beliefs with the work being done by staff. He offers a servant leadership philosophy that has proven successful in supporting students and parents.

“As the parent of children in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District, I have been impressed by their education,” Dr. Wilson said. “The outstanding work being done by the district’s teachers and staff and the district’s reputation for high performing programs led me to apply for this administrative position.”

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Joel Wilson to Greenacres and the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District,” PCSD 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. “Our learners, parents and staff will benefit from Dr. Wilson’s commitment to the pursuit of educational excellence, experience and leadership as he works to reinforce our mission to Think More, Learn More and Be More Together.”

Wilson will replace Greenacres’ current Principal Janelle Armstrong, who has been tapped to serve as PCSD 25’s Interim Director of Special Services.

These administrative changes will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

