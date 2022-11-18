POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023.

In partnership with the Bannock County Commissioners, all 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre on May 31 and June 1, 2023.

Graduation ceremony schedules for each high school are listed below.

GRADUATION SCHEDULE:

New Horizon HS Wednesday, May 31 6:00 p.m. Portneuf Wellness Complex

Pocatello HS Thursday, June 1 10:00 a.m. Portneuf Wellness Complex

Highland HS Thursday, June 1 2:00 p.m. Portneuf Wellness Complex

Century HS Thursday, June 1 6:00 p.m. Portneuf Wellness Complex

The Portneuf Wellness Complex is Southeastern Idaho’s premier multipurpose recreation complex. Surrounded by the beautiful local mountains and on-site lake, the outdoor Amphitheatre accommodates up to 11,000 guests. The event traffic and parking plan, as well as graduation rehearsals schedules, will be released in the spring upon finalization.

