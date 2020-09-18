POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees took action to approve an administrative recommendation to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot Tuesday.

The mascot will be retired effective June 1, 2021.

In total, PCSD 25 received 172 emails regarding the issue, with 108 voting in favor of retiring the mascot, 56 against retiring the mascot, and 8 neutral. Several community members also spoke at Tuesday’s Board Meeting, with 16 speaking in favor of retiring the mascot and 7 speaking against retiring the mascot.

The school will maintain the name Pocatello High School and its red and blue school colors.

Pocatello High School is now undergoing a selection process to identify a new mascot.

Community input is welcomed and encouraged.

Ideas may be submitted for consideration by filling out the Mascot Proposal form.

Submissions will be accepted from Thursday, September 17 through Friday, October 16.

“While we are retiring the Indian mascot, Pocatello High School will continue its rich tradition of paying tribute to our namesake, Chief Pocatello,” Principal Lisa Delonas said. “Our vision is to create a new mascot that weaves in the wonderful history of the school while stepping forward into an exciting new era of Poky Pride.”

A selection committee representing learners, teachers, coaches, administrators, alumni and community members will review and narrow down the submissions to present with input from staff, alumni and community members and a student vote. T

he top choices will then be presented to the Board of Trustees for final approval.

The dates for those meetings are to be determined.