POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a brief hiatus, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is once again offering Driver Education, and registration is currently open for the fall sessions.

Session one will run from September 6, 2022 through October 22, 2022. A second session will begin on October 20, 2022 and end of December 17, 2022. The cost is $175 and is due at the time of registration. Registration will continue until the courses are at capacity.

Capacity is limited and class registration is on a first come, first served basis. Students must have already purchased a permit to be eligible for registration – no exceptions.

Individuals may register in person at the Transportation Department, located at the back of the PCSD 25 Education Service Center during the following dates & times until the classes are full:

Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Monday – Friday

Location: 3115 Pole Line Rd (at the back of the Education Service Center)

Permits must be purchased at the Bannock County Driver’s License Division located at 5800 S. 5th Avenue.

TO PURCHASE A DRIVER EDUCATION PERMIT:

STUDENTS MUST BE 14 ½ YEARS OF AGE BEFORE GOING TO THE LICENSE BUREAU FOR THEIR PERMIT.

You must have a verification of compliance letter (available at your school office or district office).

It is MANDATORY that you bring an original State Certified birth certificate ( Hospital birth certificates, heirloom certificates and copies are not accepted).

that you bring You must have a picture I.D. (student activity card or year book picture.)

You will be asked to provide your Social Security number.

You will be required to pay $26.50 cash or card (there is a processing fee if a card is used for payment).

You will be required to pass an eye exam.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany the student. Please take guardianship papers with you .

. There are NO refunds for permits. Please contact the License Bureau at 208-236-7258 if you have any questions.

COURSE REGISTRATION PROCESS:

You must have the Driver Education Permit purchased prior to registering and the receipt for the permit must be presented at the time of registration or you will not be considered for the course.

Students do not need to be present for registration.

The cost of the course is $175.00 and is due at the time of registration. Cash or personal checks will be accepted. Make checks payable to School District No. 25. IF PAYING CASH, IT MUST BE THE EXACT AMOUNT.

CLASS INFORMATION AND ATTENDANCE POLICY:

ALL CLASSES WILL BE HELD AT HAWTHORNE MIDDLE SCHOOL Classes will be held Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Students will drive one other day per week at a time to be determined in class. Drives are generally scheduled from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. during the weekdays or from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. or 11:30 until 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. DRIVES WILL ORIGINATE FROM HAWTHORNE MIDDLE SCHOOL. Driver Education is a pass/fail course and students must satisfactorily pass the course before obtaining a Graduated Driving Permit. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE COURSE WILL BE A THREE DAY COMMITMENT EACH WEEK FOR 6 WEEKS.

School District No. 25 is able to provide driver training courses at a reduced price by charging only enough to cover the expenses of the program. If students miss driving time, it is costly to the program and places the student behind in practicing what is taught in the classroom. Students are required to attend every class as scheduled. Missing class will result in being dropped from the course with no refund.

All classroom and driving instruction time, as scheduled in the course, must be completed before a student will satisfactorily pass driver education and obtain a Graduated Driving Permit. If a student fails or withdraws from the course, no refunds will be issued.

For questions, please contact the PCSD 25 transportation department at (208) 235-3223.

