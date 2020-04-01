Dear PCSD 25 staff and families:

Remote learning for all PCSD 25 learners will begin on Monday, April 6. Please see below for new updates and important new information for moving forward with our remote learning services.

OFFICIAL DISTRICT EMAIL ADDRESSES NOW AVAILABLE FOR ALL LEARNERS

All learners will have an official PCSD 25 email address to utilize during this remote learning period. Learners can access their emails via Gmail from any device. The student’s email address is your student’s 7-digit identification number plus @sd25.me and the account password is the student’s normal school login password. Example: 1234567@sd25.me

CHROMEBOOK CHECKOUT PROCESS – Monday, April 6

· Who may checkout a Chromebook? Any learner in grades K-12 who attends a PCSD 25 school and is in need of a computer for educational purposes is eligible to checkout a Chromebook.

· When? Monday, April 6, 2020 – see times below arranged according to LAST NAME.

· Where? Highland High School student parking lot.

· What information is required? You must have a student identification number and name for each student checking out a Chromebook. You must also have your (parent/guardian) driver’s license. Student identification numbers are available in their Infinite Campus accounts. Your child knows and uses this number frequently at school. Please note: the student identification number is NOT the student’s lunch number.

· How – what is the checkout process?

1. Enter Highland’s student parking lot on Bench Road and take care to follow the preset traffic pattern as directed.

2. Please be prepared to show your identification and present the student name and student identification number for each individual checking out a Chromebook. You will not be allowed to checkout a Chromebook without this information.

3. Proceed to the first open checkout lane as directed. One of our technology team members will assist you with the rest of the checkout process.

4. When you get home, please reference the information sheet provided with your Chromebook during checkout and follow the instructions to safely disinfect the device.

Checkout Assignments – available for any learner grades K-12 in need of a Chromebook for remote learning

8:00 a.m A-C

9:00 a.m. D-F

10:00 a.m. G-J

11:00 a.m. K-N

12:00 p.m. O-R

1:00 p.m. S-T

2:00 p.m. U-Z

3:00 p.m. For anyone who misses a scheduled time slot due to a scheduling conflict.

HELP DESK – 208.235.3219

Our Help Desk is staffed with technology team members to assist our families with technology issues or questions. On Monday, April 6, the Help Desk will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday, April 7, the Help Desk will be available M-F from 6 a.m to 9:00 p.m.

HOMEWORK PACKET PICK-UP PROCESS

All instructional packet pick-ups are scheduled for Monday, April 6. Weekly drop-off and pick-up times for new instructional packets will be coordinated weekly by the individual schools.

Elementary School Instructional Packet Pick-Up – Remote learning packets with printed materials will be available for ALL elementary school learners. Please plan to visit your learner’s school at the time designated for the first letter of your last name.

9:00 a.m. A-C

10:00 a.m. D-F

11:00 a.m. G-J

12:00 p.m. K-N

1:00 p.m. O-R

2:00 p.m. S-T

3:00 p.m. U-Z

5:00-7:00 p.m. For anyone who misses a scheduled time slot due to a scheduling conflict.

Middle School and High School Instructional Packet Pick-Up – Remote learning packets with printed materials are available for any middle school or high school learner that does not have Internet access. The first set of instructional packets may be picked up on Monday, April 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

INFINITE CAMPUS PARENT PORTAL

Infinite Campus is a mission critical tool to keep families informed and maintain the continuity of our remote learning services.

o Please make sure at least one parent or guardian from your household is signed up for an account on the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

o Check the Parent Portal frequently for updates.

o It is very important that you login to the Parent Portal and not your learner’s portal account. Otherwise, you may miss out on receiving important information or updates.

o Make sure all of your Messenger preferences are checked to receive email, text and phone calls.

o Need help with your Messenger preferences, username, password or activation key? One of our staff members will be happy to walk you through the process. Contact us M–F at 208.232.3563.

REMOTE LEARNING FOR THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL and MIDDLE SCHOOL LEVELS

Remote learning will focus on students learning what they need to be successful in their next grade level.

o Learners will not be required to repeat their current grade level next year (contingent upon performance the previous two trimesters).

o Learning will focus on English Language Arts and Math for elementary school and English, Math, Science and Social Studies for middle school.

o Other curriculum areas may be part of the daily schedule.

REMOTE LEARNING FOR THE HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL

Remote learning at the high school level will be focused on making sure learners have the opportunity to earn the credits needed to continue toward graduation.

Seniors who were on track to graduate will be able to graduate.

Some Career Technical classes present a unique challenge because of the hands-on nature of these courses. More information will be provided to your learners from their CTE course instructors.

The school district has been working directly with our university partners who offer concurrent credits. The universities have offered flexibility so that the remaining school calendar will provide enough time for students to complete these courses.

Senior projects will need to be completed as part of the 12B course. The oral portion of the project has been canceled or waived.

The College Board, which provides the curriculum and final exam for Advanced Placement exams, has made a 45-minute online version of the tests for students to take once they have completed the curriculum and are ready for the final assessment.

Learners completing an online class (i.e. IDLA or BYU) may contact their school counselor to address any questions.

EXTENSION OF THE SCHOOL YEAR

At this time, we are working diligently to deliver a remote learning plan that will not require an extension of the school year. Ultimately, we will submit a waiver for required instructional minutes and the final decision will be up to the Idaho State Board of Education.

Clearly, this will not be a regular end to the school year. Nevertheless, our Board of Trustees, Superintendent, district administrators, building principals, teachers and support staff are dedicated to creating the best educational opportunity possible for our learners. These are extraordinary times, which means how learning continues for our learners will also be extraordinary.

We’ll be looking forward to checking in with our PCSD 25 families to inquire how you are settling into the new remote learning routines. We understand this is a time filled with many questions and unsettling feelings. We have no doubt that as we enter this uncharted territory, we can do MORE together.

Sincerely,

Dr. Douglas Howell, Superintendent