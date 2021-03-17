POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has selected a Director of Business Operations.

Jonathan Balls will assume the role at the district office effective July 1, 2021.

Bart Reed announced his retirement in January after serving PCSD 25 for nearly 34 years.

Balls earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree majoring in Accounting and Computer Information Systems from Idaho State University in 1999 and spent the last nine years as the Business Manager for the Soda Springs School District.

“I’m excited about being part of a larger school district with access to more resources and more opportunities for professional growth,” he said.

He and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer, are parents to 5 children, one son and 4 daughters.

