POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is gearing up for the 2021 Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children ages 1-18 without charge. Adults may purchase a lunch for $4.00.

Meals will be provided at the following sites:

Alameda Park – Wayne St. & Pine St.

Bicentennial Park – Abraham St. & Eve St. (Chubbuck)

Caldwell Park – 8 th & Center St.

& Center St. OK Ward Park – W. Quinn Rd.

Raymond Park – Lincoln St. & Carson St.

Lower Ross Park – 2750 2 nd Avenue

Avenue Stuart Park – Stuart Avenue (Chubbuck)

Meals will be served weekdays, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. beginning Monday, June 7, 2021.

The last day of service will be Friday, August 14, 2021.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

