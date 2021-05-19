POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees took action Tuesday to suspend its face-covering/mask requirement, effective immediately.

For the duration of the 2020-2021 school year, face coverings/masks will be optional for all learners, staff and visitors.

Tuesday’s decision is based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the current COVID-19 case status across PCSD 25 and our community. In accordance with the CDC guidance, individuals who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine are still encouraged to wear face coverings.

“The Board has done an exceptional job trying to balance the complexities of delivering equitable access to high quality education while safeguarding the health and well-being of our learners and our staff,” Dr. Howell said. “We appreciate the Board’s leadership to navigate us through these challenging times and we are grateful for the opportunity to close out this school year with a closer return to normal. We appreciate the tenacity and fortitude on display every day at our schools by our learners, our staff and our community. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021 and the progression of all learners to the next step in their education.”

Also, after Idaho State University’s announcement it is immediately removing its mask mandate and all event restrictions, including gatherings without attendance limits, the following will apply to all PCSD 25 high school graduation ceremonies:

Face coverings/masks are optional for all attendees.

In accordance with Stage Four of the Idaho Rebounds plan, there are no limitations on attendance for gatherings. Therefore, no tickets will be required for entry or seat assignments. Both sides of Holt Arena will be available for seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The district encourages all attendees to please continue to follow guidelines for physical distancing.

Graduates will be seated in rows with space to accommodate physical distancing guidelines. Face coverings/masks are optional.

