POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck.

This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement.

The potential investment positions the district to fulfill a vision that has been in motion for 22 years to offer comprehensive career technical education programs in a dedicated brick-and-mortar setting. The program, recently renamed, Portneuf Valley Career Technical Education Center, or PV-Tech, connects learners to 25 career technical education pathways from welding and health professions to law enforcement and cybersecurity. At least five of the district’s current programs would be ready to move into the state-of-the-art center within a short period of time.

“The opportunity represents an exciting investment in the future that puts a spotlight on career technical education while benefiting the entire school district and community for decades to come,” Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. “Connecting learners to careers and post-secondary opportunities is a long-standing priority of the Pocatello Chubbuck School District.”

Built in 2011, the one-story building features nearly 80,000 square feet of functional space for classrooms, training rooms, and offices. The property is conveniently located with ample parking and easy transportation access from I-84, Exit 61, and I-86. The property is landscaped, ADA accessible and comes furnished with technical equipment, network infrastructure, and office furniture. The additional acreage provides the ability to expand facilities, as needed.

The move would represent a fiscally sound investment for the long-term, added Howell.

Preparing learners for college and high skill, in-demand careers is one of the hallmarks of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s mission.

“Southeastern Idaho is projected to grow significantly over the next few years,” he said. “The ability to expand our career technical education programs in a dedicated center changes the landscape of our academic offerings in a unique and exciting way, with the opportunity to grow as our community grows.”

This long-term vision has been bolstered by the district’s long term planning. The district currently has funds set aside to make the vision a reality without the need to bond the project.

The focus on prioritizing career technical education is continuing to build momentum across the state and nation. Introducing and increasing access to industry experts in high school helps to ensure learners gain real-word experience as they define their future goals. The investment would also enhance the district’s ability to connect learners to business and industry partners related to their field of study.

“As we expand our ability to help learners explore and connect to careers and build in-demand skills, the opportunities this facility presents for K-12 public education in our community are endless,” PCSD 25 Board Chairman Jim Facer said.

“Having the opportunity to represent the owners of the facility and bringing the parties together to enable the fulfillment of the long-awaited expansion of educational trades to our community is the highlight of my career,” said Don Zebe of Colliers. “This is our future for our children’s learning and careers and this opportunity could not have come at a better time.”

“While we are big believers in the Portneuf Valley and are therefore reluctant to see the asset go, we believe this is a great long-term use for the property and will be a great value and benefit to the community for many years to come. We are excited for the future and look forward to continuing our investments in the area,” Alturas Capital Partners CEO Travis Barney said.

The post PCSD 25 want to purchase former Allstate building appeared first on Local News 8.