POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Due to its announcement of an emergency closure due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Food Service Department will begin an emergency meal service program on Monday, March 30.
The program will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch sacks due to anyone age 18 and younger.
Children must be present to receive the meal.
Adult meals will not be available.
The meals will be pre-bagged so children can grab their sacks and go.
There will be no eating at the location.
Meals will be available Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following park locations: Alameda, Bicentennial, Caldwell, Hawthorne, OK Ward, Raymond, Lower Ross, and Stuart.
Locations are subject to change with minimal notice.
PCSD 25 expects any individuals participating in the program to practice social distancing and avoid congregating in groups.
