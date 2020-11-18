Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees are seeking additional public feedback regarding the selection of a new mascot for Pocatello High School.

The survey will ask participants to consider the top four (4) choices with the addition of a fifth and modified mascot:

Pocatello Bison

Pocatello Phantoms

Pocatello Thunder with a Bison mascot

Pocatello Thunder with Thunder mascot

Pocatello Mountain Lions

Participants will be asked to evaluate each potential mascot based on criteria set by the mascot selection advisory committee, which consists of Pocatello High School alumni, teachers, coaches, parents and community members. The committee’s process also included participation from the PHS student body leadership.

The criteria for evaluating each finalist includes:

Promote pride and school spirit by being uplifting and promoting positivity for everyone associated with the school.

Work equally well with girls and boys athletics.

Be distinct among Idaho high schools.

Continue to honor and school heritage and history in a distinguished manner.

Emulate positive characteristics that can be reflected in our students and staff.

Generate excitement through sounds and actions which could be used at events.

This survey is designed to allow participants to evaluate each of the five finalists and recommend one based on that evaluation.

The survey may be taken online HERE or in-person at the School District 25 Education Center, 3115 Pole Line Road M-F from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The survey will be open until December 2.

The Board will review the survey feedback at a Work Session scheduled on December 8.

At that time the Board will also consider putting the final mascot selection on the agenda for action at the Regular Board Meeting on December 15.