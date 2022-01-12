POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Three new members were sworn into the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees at Tuesday’s Work Session.

Board Clerk, Ms. Renae Johnson, administered the Trustee’s Oath of Office to Ms. Angie Oliver, Zone 1; Ms. Heather Clarke, Zone 2 and Ms. Deanna Judy, Zone 5. The newest Board members join current Board members, Jim Facer, Zone 3; and Paul Vitale, Zone 4.

The Trustee Oath states members “will support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution and the laws of this State, and that I will faithfully discharge all the duties of the office of Trustee of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District No. 25, in Bannock County, State of Idaho, according to the best of my ability.”

“We are pleased to welcome three new members to the Board,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Douglas Howell said. “The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District is a community of children, parents, educators, and patrons working collectively toward a common purpose to graduate learners with the skills to be successful contributors in a changing, diverse world. PCSD 25 is a high-achieving school district with leadership provided by a well-trained and committed Board of Trustees that values and prioritizes diversity and equity in education. The Board of Trustees represents the needs and interests of all learners and staff in our district, as well as the needs of a diverse population of stakeholders.”

The new Board members were elected to serve on November 2, 2021. PCSD 25 Trustees each serve a four-year term.

