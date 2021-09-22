POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District will soon require face masks.

The Board of Trustees voted 3-to-2 in favor of the move Tuesday.

That requirement takes effect Monday, Sept. 27 for all grades K-12.

Students may opt out if they have a legitimate medical exemption.

The board also voted to adopt a revised Roadmap for the 2021-2022 school year. It prioritizes in-person learning, five days a week.

“As we continue to prioritize in-person learning, we recognize that to remain in school and to maintain all of our activities, we will need the cooperation of our staff, learners parents and patrons as we all persist in navigating the challenging conditions Covid-19 has on operating our schools safely and effectively,” Dr. Howell said.

The Roadmap can be reviewed HERE.

