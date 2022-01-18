IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – People across the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service. The Pearl Health Clinic located on 17th Street in Idaho Falls found a way to give service by holding a blood drive and a health fair.

Colin Waters, a licensed clinical professional counselor for the health clinic, says they were hoping to find a way to serve the community.

“The goal of it is to give back to the community to serve the community,” Waters said. “And so this is our, our first event. It is something that we want to continue to be more mindful of and active and participating in serving the community further.”

Waters says the blood drive received a warm welcome despite having to fine people to fill the openings.

“Yeah, it was stressful trying to make sure we got all the slots filled. But I had a lot of hope. And, so Fortunately, we were able to get all those slots filled so that was, exciting for us.”

The blood drive started at 12 p.m. Monday with dozens of people coming in to participate.

“We work in behavioral health, so a lot of times we’re removed from the frontlines of a lot of health care,” clinic administrator Catherine McDonald said. “But this is a way that we can continue to support what’s going on in the emergency status and health care and continue to support things from afar. The other thing is it’s creating a sense of community.”

One of the participants of the blood drive, Allan Arteaga-Estrada, said it’s so important to donate when the chance is given.

“I know a lot of people who have blood conditions who need blood transfusion often, so I know well how much it helps, ” he said. “It’s always good, donating. You know, always do your part for the community to help out as much as you can.”

The room was filled with large smiles as people were excited to help out and donate their blood.

The post Pearl Health Clinic honors MLK with health fair, blood drive appeared first on Local News 8.