POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – With the recent onslaught of snow, Pebble Creek Ski Area announced its earliest opening date on record.

With 31 inches of snow at the base, the ski area located just south of Pocatello is looking forward to opening the Aspen Beginner Area this weekend, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lift tickets for the Aspen are just $25 for ages 6 and up and only $8 for kids 5 and under.

In addition to the Aspen Lift being open, the lodge will be available with an assortment of baked goods, burgers, and of course their famous french fries. The Rock Bottom Saloon will be open as well, with football showing on the big screens.

Currently, there is 41 inches of snow at the top of the mountain and Pebble Creek is looking forward to opening the upper mountain as well for the following weekend.

You can Start booking lessons for the December and January sessions of kids and adult lessons on Thursday, Dec. 1, HERE.

