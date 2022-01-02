INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – The frigid conditions didn’t stop many of our local skiers and snowboarders from enjoying themselves this weekend.

The past few weeks has brought major snowfall to Southeast Idaho, and at the Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom, that snowfall has helped enhance the experience.

“The best thing about Pebble Creek is the terrain,” said Pocatello native Tom Walnuts. “When we have really good snow like this year, the terrain opens up a lot of really good skiing, and it’s really fun.”

American Falls native Eric Stratton says the snow couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The snowpack in Idaho is very important of course for the resorts, the whole community and the farming industry,” Stratton said. “It’s great to see this much snow come in all at once.”

But the conditions have also resulted in single digit temperatures. For Stratton, equipping himself with the best quality gear is a priority.

“If you’re going to come up here on a cold day, you want to make sure and be prepared and dress properly,” Stratton said. “It makes it for a fun day. You can come up here as cold as you want.”

Pocatello native Jimmy Lanes says just layering up is not enough.

“Well, you got to stay safe,” Lanes said. “I got some solid new mitts. They actually have a button on them that heats them up. But the only problem I really have is not enough baggage on the snow pants, because if you don’t have the baggage, it just doesn’t keep you warm. As much baggage as possible is the best.”

For Lanes and many others, they wish these snow storms will continue.

“I’m hoping later in the season it starts dumping on us,” Lanes said. “I feel like it’s pretty good for the community to have a place to go, especially with this much snow. It’s pretty nice right now.”

