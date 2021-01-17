KIFI Snowboarder at Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom, ID

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – The local community is going out and about to one of the area’s most popular destinations.

With recent snowfall coming down to the Inkom area, many skiers and snowboarders traveled to Pebble Creek for the weekend to enjoy the slopes.

“I didn’t have work today at Applebee’s, so I forced Dakota to come up here with me, but I know he’s pretty happy about it.“ said snowboarder Kaitlyn Tillotson.

“Just being from Pocatello, I’ve always loved to come up here,” said snowboarder Dakota Tillotson.”It’s always a great mountain. I’ve been to a lot of places in the Northwest and this is definitely one of the top.”

For local snowboarder Jayme DeWall, Pebble Creek feels like home during this time of year.

“This is the place of love and family, and this is church for us,” DeWall said. “I met my husband and fell in love up here. He proposed to me on the rock. We got married up here, so I look forward for winter.”

The owners had delayed their start of the season in December due to lack of snow, but now Pebble Creek reports most runs are open, from Novice to Double Diamond.

“We have had a fairly slow start as far as snow is concerned this year,” said Pebble Creek employee Dana Kmetz. “Unfortunately, the snow just hasn’t fallen in this area. The temperatures have been cold enough that we’ve been able to make quite a bit of manmade snow over the last couple of months, which really gives us a head start on a good base.”

For young snowboarder Hunter Owens, more snow would benefit both Pebble creek and the people who love to go there.

“It’s extremely important, because for one a lot of people enjoy snowboarding, and it also helps keep this ski mountain open.” Owens said.

Owens also says his favorite part of snowboarding is getting some mad hangtime.

“My favorite is jumping, without a doubt jumping,” Owens said. “I love to just hit really steep jumps and get a lot of air.”

The track is currently open seven days a week. Kmetz is optimistic that with colder temperatures, the ski area will be able to stay open for the foreseeable future.

“Our season usually lasts from December until April.” Kmetz said. “We did have a slower start, but the snow is starting to fall, and it usually falls quite a bit more in February than January, so we’re looking forward to a long season.“

You can purchase a day pass or season tickets on their website https://pebblecreekskiarea.com.

