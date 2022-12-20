INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom is a local fan favorite, and during the offseason, they wanted to maintain what they have.

“Every summer we do our typical maintenance of all of our lift inspections, rental shop fleet inspections, and then a lot of brush cutting, painting, things like that,” said Marketing director Dana Kmetz. “We also replaced the haul rope on the Skyline lift.”

With the recent onslaught of snow, Pebble Creek had its earliest opening date on record.

“We were able to open a lot earlier than we have been in the past few years and the temperatures got cold in the end of October and luckily stayed cold,” Kmetz said. “So every bit of snow we’ve gotten, we haven’t lost.”

All of that snow has resulted in the ski lifts going up and down once again.

“I can recall it hasn’t been like this in some time,” said Hunter Rodriguez. “It’s great to come out here and take advantage of it.”

For those who love Pebble, the difficulty of the slopes is noticeable compared to most.

“It’s a very challenging hill,” Rodriguez said. “I learned on it, and I felt when I went to other resorts, it made me a lot better.”

“I love the park up here,” said Braxton Coffin. “They have so many rails that are so fun to hit and I just love hitting the rails every single run.”

While the temperatures are cold, those hitting the slopes have interesting ways to stay warm.

“The trick is baggy clothes, so you can wear lots of layers underneath them and then you got to move around a lot,” Coffin said. “You can’t get lazy out here. You got to move around.”

Pebble Creek is open seven days a week throughout the rest of the season, except for Christmas Day.

The post Pebble Creek has early success with start of ski season appeared first on Local News 8.