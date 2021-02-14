INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Pebble Creek Ski Area hosted a Demo Day, with nine different vendors coming out to show off their new selection.

Barrie’s Ski and Sports Owner Barrie Hunt coordinated with the other vendors and Pebble Creek to help organize this year’s event.

“It is the biggest regional demo that we have, and I sure appreciate Pebble Creek letting us have the demo up here,” Hunt said.

Hunt says the recent snowfall is vital for our environment and has been a blessing from up above.

“The snow gods are blessing us right now with plenty of snow, so it’s really important to know that not only is this great for this industry, but we have moisture coming into the valleys and into our reservoirs and streams,” Hunt said.

The recent snowfall has also had a positive impact on attendance at Pebble Creek. Ski Lift Supervisor Mike Rodriguez says its great to see that upward trend continue from the start of the winter season.

“December and January weren’t very kind to us as far as snowfall is concerned, but February has been fantastic,” Rodriguez said. “It has snowed the majority of February so far, and it just gets people very excited to come up and participate in downhill skiing and snowboarding.”

For Atomic vendor Ryan Gass, Demo Day is a great way to get know the likes and dislikes of the local skiing and snowboarding community.

“My favorite thing is doing events like this and really engaging with the consumers,” Gass said. “I enjoy hearing from them in what they like, what they don’t like, why they might like something, and what might not work for their style of skiing. I want to help those people find the right equipment, so that they can go out and enjoy the things we love to do.”

With high attendance for the holiday weekend, Rodriguez says its awesome to see the community come out and enjoy themselves.

“We’re very happy to have everybody up here,” Rodriguez said “It snowed for the Demo Day, and everybody looks like they’re very happy and having a lot of fun on the slopes.”

This upcoming Monday, Pebble Creek is holding a Scout Day for the President’s Day holiday. The program is offered to any local Boy or Girl Scout who wants to earn their Snow Sports Merit Badge.

