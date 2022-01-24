INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – This past weekend, Pebble Creek Ski Area hosted its Max Safety Day.

Despite foggy conditions, skiers and snowboarders came out on Saturday to enjoy some fun on the slopes.

“This is pretty unusual,” said skier Ryelee Romriell. “We don’t usually get fog rolling in too thick like this.”

Romriell says with the fog, safety becomes that more important.

“Especially on a day like this, low visibility is very dangerous, so definitely practicing safety is the number one rule here,” Romriell said.

Activities throughout the day focused on safety awareness and the role of the ski patrol on the mountain.

Their main objective was to let people know that personal responsibility is most important in preventing accidents.

“We do have mixed ability levels up here from the first time beginners to intermediates to really good expert skiers,” said Ski Patrol Director Stefan Berkel. “All those groups on a crowded slope, people just need to slow down and be aware of others around them, and everyone will be ok.”

By learining safety skills at an early age, Berkel says kids will have a better overall experience.

“By teaching it to the smaller children and youth, we’re able to instill those safety messages and also carry it on as they get older,” Berkeleys said. “They start seeing that safety really makes skiing a lot more fun.”

