INKOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pebble Creek Ski Area is hoping a Saturday snow storm will be enough to let them open on Sunday.

Dana Kmetz, Marketing director at Pebble, said rain and extremely warm temperatures at the beginning of the week set them back from opening on Saturday.

She said their snow makers are working around the clock to give Mother Nature a boost.

They hope to make a decision Saturday afternoon on whether they can open on Sunday, December 27.

