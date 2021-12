POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This last storm brought a fair amount of snow to Pebble Creek.

The ski area says it got at least 11 inches, which is enough for it to do a soft opening for this weekend.

The Aspen Lift will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The staff is hoping for more snow to allow the ski area to re-open for the full season the day after Christmas.

