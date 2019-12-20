INKOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Though the plan was to open on Saturday, Pebble Creek Ski Area had enough snow to start the season a day early this year.

Last weekend’s storm brought about 11 inches to the mountain, “so we were ready to open up and wanted to let everybody come up and play,” Dana Kmetz, director of guest services for the mountain, said.

As of Friday, the mountain’s base had about 15 inches, while the top was at nearly 30″.

“Things are still a little thin, but it’s not a bad start,” Kmetz said.

Among the improvements, skiers and snowboarders can expect to see more skiable terrain off of Outback and new winch snowcats, which can groom while traveling up the slope.

“That’s gonna be kind of a game-changer for us,” Kmetz said. “It’ll make a big difference.”

As people got their first runs of the season in, ski patrol director Stefan Berkel reminded people to “pace themselves.”

“We just ask people to take it easy the first day and be safe, and don’t wreck your season the first day,” he said.

Berkel said Friday’s opening was one of the best he’d seen considering the amount of snow they have, though there are still “lurking hazards” on the slopes.

“The new equipment really helped to prepare the mountain and everyone’s cooperation with staying off the hill also helped, but it’s skiing in really well.”

The mountain plans to stay open seven days a week all season, with the Sunshine, Skyline and Aspen lifts running on the weekends.

“We’re closed Christmas Day, but other than that, we’re ready to roll,” Kmetz said.