POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2021 Pebble Creek Wildflower and Music Festival at Pebble Creek Ski Area will be held on June 26, 2021.

Wildflowers are normally at their peak for Pebble Creek’s annual Wildflower Festival and combined with the fun music and mountain atmosphere. Concert goers can nestle their lawn chairs and blankets in the wildflowers on the slope providing a perfect view of both the performers and the sunset.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m. and admission is $10 per person, with advanced tickets on sale for just $8 at Barrie’s, The Sand Trap and Pocatello Power Sports.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

In celebration of the beautiful natural wildflower display, Pebble Creek will operate the Sunshine Chair Lift from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., for persons wanting to take a wildflower hike back down the mountain. Plan on hiking as downhill lift service is not available. The cost for the lift ride is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 5 to 12. No kids under 5 are permitted on the lift.

From 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Aaron Ball Band will be on stage, followed by the Opskamatrists from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with Kyd-J closing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pebble Creek will be barbecuing a menu of food on the deck and beverages will be available as well. Vendors will be on site offering various local and handcrafted items.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The Festival is a fund raiser for the Pebble Creek National Ski Patrol.

The post Pebble Creek Wildflower and Music Festival set Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.