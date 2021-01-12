BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Pedestrian fatalities in the United States jumped from 4,100 in 2009 to 6,300 deaths in 2018, a 53% increase, according to the AAA. In fact, the highway death toll has been steadily growing for the past 30 years.

In Idaho, pedestrian fatalities increased by 70% over that time, rising from 10 to 17 deaths per year. AAA estimates eleven pedestrians died in 2020, which AAA believes was lower due to reduced traffic, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on national highway safety statistics, the number of fatalities involving pedestrians aged 60 to 69 more than doubled over the 10-year period.

The statistics also reveal that while the number of pedestrians killed in rural crashes was constant, the number of deaths on urban roads grew by 70% and 68% of that on roads with speed limits of 40 mph or higher.

“With more people walking for exercise or to get to work or school during the pandemic, we all need to do our part to protect pedestrians,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

“The number of pedestrians who were fatally struck while walking along the roadway more than doubled, which dispels the notion that the only risk is to people who are crossing the street,” Conde said. “In addition, the number of vehicles 15 years old or older that were involved in fatal pedestrian crashes nearly tripled, so that really emphasizes the importance of staying up on routine maintenance to keep safety equipment like brakes, headlights and tires in good working order.”

AAA issued a list of tips for both pedestrians and drivers.

Safety tips for pedestrians

Wear bright or reflective clothing and walk facing oncoming traffic.

Avoid distractions. Put away your phone and stay alert.

Don't wear headphones. Your ears tell you a lot about what's happening around you.

Make eye contact. Don't assume that a car will stop, even if you're in a crosswalk.

Follow traffic rules. Use safety devices at controlled intersections in well-lit areas.

Safety tips for drivers

Stay alert. Be extra careful in poor visibility and adverse weather conditions. Pedestrians can appear from anywhere, including while you’re backing out of a parking space or driveway.

Follow posted speed limits, particularly in residential areas, school zones, and other areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.

Ditch the distractions.

Don’t pass a vehicle that has stopped at a crosswalk. They have stopped to allow pedestrians to pass or to make sure the way is clear.

When approaching a crosswalk, reduce your speed and be prepared to stop.

