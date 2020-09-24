Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police report a 42-year-old Rexburg man was hospitalized after a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on US 20 Wednesday.
ISP said Arthur Morales was walking across US 20 around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 308.95, near Idaho Falls from the median to the right shoulder working on setting up construction signage for the work zone.
19-year-old Neil Sanchez of Idaho Falls was traveling eastbound on US 20 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and struck Morales.
A ground ambulance transported Morales to East Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
ISP reports Sanchez was wearing his seatbelt.
The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 30 minutes.
