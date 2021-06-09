POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man is in the hospital after being hit by a car late Tuesday evening.
The man was crossing the street at North Main near the intersection of Sublett in Pocatello.
Pocatello Police say the pedestrian was seriously injured.
Police are trying to determine if the man was in the crosswalk or not.
They are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.
The driver was a 20-year-old pocatello man.
