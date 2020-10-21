Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Last June, the town of Jackson implemented expanded pedestrian zones around Town Square. They were intended to accommodate summer seating, tourist traffic and provide ADA-compliant pedestrian access from Home Ranch parking lot to the Square.

Now, staff will be removing those zones starting Friday and reclaiming the space for vehicle traffic and snow removal.

The temporary project converted Center Street to one-way traffic between Broadway and Deloney. Staff placed planters and cones to offset 6’11” from the curb on the west side of the street.

Thanks to favorable weather, the zones were extended through late October. Center Street will return to two-way traffic and parking on the west side of the street will be moved adjacent to the curb.