IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Over the weekend, the CDC authorized COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages six months to five-years-old.

As the nation starts immunizing young children, eastern Idaho is preparing to do the same.

Parents will be able to start taking their children in for vaccinations in the area starting as soon as Wednesday.

At this time, all appointments with Eastern Idaho Public Health and Southeastern Idaho Public Health must be scheduled in advance. They will not be accepting walk-in appointments.

The Pfizer vaccine is recommended for children ages six months through four-years-old and will consist of three separate doses at a tenth of what an adult receives.

The Moderna vaccine is recommended for children aged six months through five-years-old and will consist of two separate doses at a fourth of what an adult receives.

This vaccine is recommended by the CDC to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in young children.

For more information on pediatric vaccines and to schedule appointments, contact the Eastern Idaho Public Health office at (208) 533-3223 and the Southeastern Idaho Public Health office at (208) 233-9080.

The Eastern Idaho Public Health office serves individuals from Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties.

The Southeastern Idaho Public Health office serves individuals from Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power Counties.

Those living in the Southeastern Idaho area are able to schedule their child’s vaccine this week. They will start giving their first vaccinations next week.

