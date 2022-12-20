JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race organizers announce the official schedule for the 2023 race. A current field of 24 teams will converge on Jackson Hole, Wyo. for the start of the 28th running of this iconic race. The 2023 field includes teams from 10 U.S. States, 4 Canadian Provinces and 1 team travellng from Germany.

The 2023 Race Will Commence on the Following Schedule: (All stages are 30 to 35 miles)

January 27 — Ceremonial Start – Jackson, Wyoming

January 28 — Stage One – Teton County, Wyoming

January 29 — Stage Two – Lander, Wyoming

January 30 — Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming

January 31— Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming

February 1 — Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming

February 2 — Travel Day

February 3 — Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming

February 4 — Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

2023 ENTRIES:

Randy DeKuiper – Hesparia, Michigan Al Borak – Newberry, Michigan Dennis LaBoda – Grand Marais, Minnesota Geneva Lyon – Brightwood, Oregon Bruce Magnusson – Cheboygan, Michigan Tim Thiessen – Leadville, Colorado Christina Gibson – Carlton, Washington Thad McCracken – Mosier, Oregon Austin Forney – Leadville, Colorado Michael Tetzner – Burg, Germany Mike Bestgen – St. Cloud, Minnesota Chris Adkins – Sand Coulee, Montana Donny Poulin – The Pas, Manitoba, Canada Alix Crittenden – Bondurant, Wyoming Anny Malo – St Zenon, Quebec, Canada Grant Beck – Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada Sarah Tarlton – Mountain, Wisconsin Jules Struzyna – Williston, Vermont Cathy Rivest – St-Paul-de-Joliette, Quebec, Canada Lina Streeper – Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada Dave Torgerson – Bozeman, Montana Doug Butler – New Haven, Vermont Liz Thompson – St. Anthony, Idaho Rachael Courtney – Tolstoi, Manitoba, Canada

The cash and prized this year total $165,000.

