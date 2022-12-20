JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race organizers announce the official schedule for the 2023 race. A current field of 24 teams will converge on Jackson Hole, Wyo. for the start of the 28th running of this iconic race. The 2023 field includes teams from 10 U.S. States, 4 Canadian Provinces and 1 team travellng from Germany.
The 2023 Race Will Commence on the Following Schedule: (All stages are 30 to 35 miles)
- January 27 — Ceremonial Start – Jackson, Wyoming
- January 28 — Stage One – Teton County, Wyoming
- January 29 — Stage Two – Lander, Wyoming
- January 30 — Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming
- January 31— Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming
- February 1 — Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming
- February 2 — Travel Day
- February 3 — Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming
- February 4 — Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho
2023 ENTRIES:
- Randy DeKuiper – Hesparia, Michigan
- Al Borak – Newberry, Michigan
- Dennis LaBoda – Grand Marais, Minnesota
- Geneva Lyon – Brightwood, Oregon
- Bruce Magnusson – Cheboygan, Michigan
- Tim Thiessen – Leadville, Colorado
- Christina Gibson – Carlton, Washington
- Thad McCracken – Mosier, Oregon
- Austin Forney – Leadville, Colorado
- Michael Tetzner – Burg, Germany
- Mike Bestgen – St. Cloud, Minnesota
- Chris Adkins – Sand Coulee, Montana
- Donny Poulin – The Pas, Manitoba, Canada
- Alix Crittenden – Bondurant, Wyoming
- Anny Malo – St Zenon, Quebec, Canada
- Grant Beck – Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada
- Sarah Tarlton – Mountain, Wisconsin
- Jules Struzyna – Williston, Vermont
- Cathy Rivest – St-Paul-de-Joliette, Quebec, Canada
- Lina Streeper – Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada
- Dave Torgerson – Bozeman, Montana
- Doug Butler – New Haven, Vermont
- Liz Thompson – St. Anthony, Idaho
- Rachael Courtney – Tolstoi, Manitoba, Canada
The cash and prized this year total $165,000.
