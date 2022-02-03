Pedigree Stage Stop Race Kemmerer Stage 5 Lina Streeper

KEMMERER, Wyo. (KIFI) – Two-time Pedigree Stage Stop champion Lina Streeper wins the day by 26 seconds Wednesday and is still in 2nd place overall.

For the first time this year, the Yellow Bib changed hands after the 5th stage in Kemmerer, Wyoming Wednesday.

Three-time Stage Stop champion Anny Malo, who looked to have an unbeatable almost 20 minute lead, finished 2nd but still commands the top overall spot.

Lina will receive the Fossil Trophy award from the town of Kemmerer for her win.

Cathy Rivest running the Rivest-Malo B team held on to 3rd place overall. Dave Torgerson driving Streeper’s B team placed 4th for the day and moves up to 4th place overall. Bruce Magnusson finished in 5th place and Hans Gatt 3rd.

What to expect at Stage 6 in Alpine Thursday? Officials say it’s going to be exciting as the next two stages will determine this year’s winner.

Stage 5 —Kemmerer, Wyoming results:

1 — Lina Streeper 2:13:16

2 — Anny Malo 2:13:42

3 — Hans Gatt 2:16:24

4 — Dave Torgerson 2:18:21

5 — Bruce Magnusson 2:19:22

6 — Alix Crittenden 2:20:10

7 — Austin Forney 2:20:24

8 —Cathy Rivest 2:20:28

9 — Ryan Baeber 2:20:30

10 — Rachel Courtney 2:22:11

11 — Thad McCracken 2:22:41

12 —JR Anderson 2:22:42

13 — Jake Robinson 2:23:31

14 — Gwenn Bogart 2:28:42

15 — Diane Marquis 2:29:56

16 — Grant Beck 2:31:46

17 — Jerry Scdoris 2:34:02

18 — Laura Bontrager 2:40:52

19 — Chris Adkins 2:58:05

20 — Tim Thiessen 3:01:43

21 — Christina Gibson 3:08:06

22 — Geneva Lyon 3:10:20

Race Schedule:

Thursday — February 3— TRAVEL DAY

STAGE 6

Friday — February 4 — Alpine, Wyoming

9:00 AM RACE STARTS at Greys River Trail Head Parking Lot.

For more information about the Alpine WY Stage visit https://www.wyomingstagestop.org/stages/alpine-wy/

STAGE 7

Friday — February 5 — Driggs, Idaho

9:00 AM RACE STARTS at new location past Kay Dairy Trail Head. Parking at the Start/Finish is limited. Please Plan to Carpool.

1:00 – 3:00 PM COMMUNITY MEET & GREET behind Driggs Community Center in the Transit Center Park & Ride Lot. For more information about the Driggs ID Stage visit https://www.wyomingstagestop.org/stages/driggs-id/

Friday — February 5th — Final Banquet at the Teton County Idaho Fairgrounds 5:00 PM Doors open. Dinner catered by Captain Ron’s BBQ starts at 6:00 PM.

