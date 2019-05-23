Pelosi-Trump war paralyzes government; 'American Taliban' to be released from prison

Government paralyzed: Trump calls for end to ‘phony investigations’ after Pelosi accuses him of engaging in a ‘cover-up’

The very public rift between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday illustrated of how much the Russia collusion investigation — and what Trump supporters would call Democrats’ obsession with ousting him from the Oval Office — have paralyzed the government. The meeting between Trump and Democratic leaders Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was cut short and any plans to rebuild America’s infrastructure were put on hold after Pelosi accused of the president of engaging in a “cover-up.” Trump, in a Rose Garden statement, said that Democrats must end their “phony investigations” before he’ll negotiate with them on issues like infrastructure.

So, right now, both sides remain at a standstill. Trump and the White House insist Democrats can’t accept the findings of no collusion in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and want “do-overs” with numerous congressional investigations. Democrats show no signs of easing up on their investigations and insist Trump is obstructing justice by instructing witnesses to defy subpoenas and be uncooperative.

‘Catastrophic’ tornado damage reported in Missouri capital

Jefferson City, the capital city of Missouri, has taken a direct hit from a tornado and suffered possibly “catastrophic” damage, according to reports. According to the National Weather Service, a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” was observed over Jefferson City at 11:43 p.m., moving northeast at 40 mph. The twister appeared to have traveled through the center part of town, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported. “We are currently identifying the location of damages and searching for injured residents,” Lt. David Williams of the city’s police department said in a statement to the News-Tribune. “The primary need at this time is for those not affected to stay clear of the impacted areas so that Emergency personnel can assist those in need.”

‘American Taliban’ to be released from prison Thursday

John Walker Lindh, the Islamic militant who became known as the infamous “American Taliban,” is set to be released from a U.S. federal prison Thursday despite lawmakers’ concerns. Lindh, who has been behind bars in Terre Haute, Ind., is set to be discharged several years before he would complete the 20-year prison sentence he received for joining and supporting the Taliban. The former Islamist fighter and enemy combatant was arrested in 2001, just months after the Sept. 11 attacks and the start of the war in Afghanistan, along with a group of Taliban fighters who were captured by U.S. forces.

In a letter last week to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, lawmakers expressed concerns about the “security and safety implications” of freeing an unrepentant terrorist who officials say continues to “openly call for extremist violence.” They also sought details on how the agency is working to prevent prisoners such as Lindh from committing additional crimes after their release and asked which other “terrorist offenders” are next in line to be freed.

Avenatti’s legal troubles continue to mount

Federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday charged embattled attorney Michael Avenatti with defrauding adult-film star Stormy Daniels, the client who propelled Avenatti into the national spotlight. Avenatti, 48, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted of those charges. Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) is not named in the indictment, but a federal law enforcement official confirmed to Fox News that she is the client prosecutors claimed Avenatti defrauded.

Avenatti rocketed to fame representing Daniels when she sued to be released from a non-disclosure agreement involving an alleged tryst with President Trump in 2006. He parlayed his notoriety into numerous cable news appearances and even was floated as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.

Former staffer for Michelle Obama evades subpoena in Smollett case

Tina Tchen, the former chief of staff to first lady Michelle Obama, declined Wednesday to be served with a subpoena by a retired Illinois judge seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett case, according to the process server. In an email to former Illinois appellate judge Sheila O’Brien obtained by Fox News, the process server wrote that a security guard at the Chicago law firm where Tchen is a partner “called up to her and spoke with her and she said that she in [sic] never going to accept service and to not allow me up to their Law firm.” The subpoena would have required Tchen to appear at a May 31 hearing on O’Brien’s request for a special prosecutor and provide “any and all documents, notes, phone records, texts, tape recordings made or received at any time, concerning your conversations with [Cook County State’s Attorney] Kim Foxx in re: Jussie Smollett.”

Ben Carson hits back at Ilhan Omar after she knocks his performance during House hearing

Trump administration fights back against lone judges nixing policies ‘with the stroke of the pen.’

John Cusack defends not standing ‘fast enough’ for Wrigley Field military salute.

Antitrust chief undecided on T-Mobile-Sprint as White House voices support and DOJ staff looks to nix merger.

Credit, debit cards found to be ‘dirtiest payment method’ versus cash, coins, study says.

Worst product failures, from Coca-Cola’s New Coke to Microsoft’s Zune.

“Blexit” Movement founder Candace Owens and Dr. Cornel West debate the effect of President Trump’s economic policies on the African-American community and more on “The Ingraham Angle.”

