Pennsylvania women left friend to die in driveway after heroin overdose, police say

Two Pennsylvania women were accused of leaving a friend in a driveway to die after she overdosed on heroin, authorities said.

Lindsey Ann Blumenauer, 28, and Holly Ann Morse, 39, allegedly purchased heroin Saturday night with a friend, Jessica Ann Clouser, WPMT-TV reported, citing a state police criminal complaint. Clouser, 35, was discovered the following morning dead in her driveway with two red wax baggies.

Clouser’s mother told state police her daughter had gone out the previous night with Blumenauer and another woman, according to the complaint. Blumenauer purportedly told police the three women bought three bundles of heroin and injected it in a restaurant parking lot, per the document.

Clouser began to overdose, which caused Blumenauer to start “freaking out,” according to the complaint. Blumenauer and Morse tried splashing water on Clouser’s face to revive her. When that failed, they allegedly drove Clouser to her home in Monroe Township and left her in the driveway.

Clouser had a scrape on her chin, which Blumenauer said she believes happened when Morse dropped her in the driveway, Penn Live reported, citing the complaint.

Blumenauer and Morse were charged with drug delivery resulting in death and abuse of a corpse. They are reportedly being held in the Cumberland County Prison.