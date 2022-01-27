Daniel Gray

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of W 14th Street for a report of a disturbance possibly involving a weapon Wednesday evening.

A large number of officers responded.

One person was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, but no other arrests have been made.

At the scene there were three cars that looked like they could of been part of an accident.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

At this time, officers have cleared the scene and no further information is available for release at this time.

